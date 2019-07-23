AT&T Dream In Black Shines Light on Diversity at Comic-Con 2019

This past weekend during Comic-Con 2019, AT&T Dream In Black and Warner Brothers celebrated the Blerd (Black Nerd Community).

Comic-Con is one of the biggest events of the year for comic fans and Dream In Black took things up a notch at this year’s event by hosting a #BlerdandBoujee boat party at the annual conference in San Diego by curating a party with a purpose celebrating the huge strides in diversity and inclusion in the space. The growing trend of Black culture being represented in the comic world has invited a whole new legion of fans, affectionately known as blerds (Black nerds) into a world they have been shut out of for years.

The exclusive event included the cast of Black Lightning, Estelle, DJ D Nice and the blerd community and Black talent in front of and behind the camera across various fandoms. I’ve attached images for you and we would love to open the conversation regarding Diversity & Inclusion within Comic-Con.