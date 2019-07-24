Stevie J Says He Hasn’t Seen Or Spoken To Daughter Bonnie In Over Six Months; Asks Judge To Force Joseline To Give Him “Parenting Time” (Exclusive)

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Exes Battling It Out Over Toddler Daughter

Stevie J said his co-parenting relationship with ex-Joseline has gotten so bad that he hasn’t seen or spoken to their daughter in more than six months.

The father made the explosive claims in new court documents asking a judge for a hearing to grant him immediate “parenting time” with the little girl, Bonnie Bella.

Stevie said he’s worried about Bonnie’s health and safety after not having access to the girl for so long. He said that he’s tried to see Bonnie in person, on Facetime and has tried to call her – but Joseline shut it all down and has “denied his requests over an extensive period,” according to court papers.

“The petitioner is unaware of the safety of the minor child or her current health status due to such prohibitions inflicted by the respondent,” Stevie’s court docs – obtained by BOSSIP – state.

Stevie’s claims come as both sides are due in court July 24 over child support and custody of the little girl. We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline for full custody of the tot, arguing that he was more financially and emotionally stable. He also asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But in her answer, Joseline said that she’s doing the best she can to raise Bonnie, even though her income had gone down. She said that she’s never kept him away from the girl and asked a judge to make him start paying her 20 percent of his income.

Stevie wants his parenting time, effective immediately, as well as for Joseline to pay his legal fees.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.