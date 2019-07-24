Crack Was Smoked: Uncultured Swinelings Compare Donald Glover To Jamie Foxx, Get Dragged Off Uncle Junior’s Internet

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Donald Glover Vs. Jamie Foxx Is Blowing Up Twitter

There’s some crackish headassery afoot on Twitter that started when uncultured swine compared incredibly talented multi-threat Donald Glover to THEE Jamie Foxx (and even suggested Glover was more talented) in a genuinely P E R P L E X I N G moment in WTFery that stirred up never-ending chaos across the whole entire internet.

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Donald Glover vs. Jamie Foxx on the flip.

