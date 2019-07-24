Feds In R. Kelly’s Child Porn Case Want Evidence Sealed – Singer Objects (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Accused Of Sexually Abusing School Girls For Years

Lawyers for R. Kelly have objected to sealing evidence in his child pornography case, BOSSIP has learned.

In a motion before Judge Harry Leinenweber, U.S. attorney John Lausch asked for a protective order on all discovery – or evidence – in the case, arguing that it includes “sensitive information” that if made public would potentially compromise law enforcement investigations and victims’ privacy.

However, Lausch said that Kelly’s legal team doesn’t agree with certain aspects of the protective order, however, the prosecutor didn’t detail which portions that they took issue with.

Kelly has been behind bars for the last two weeks after the feds arrested and charged him with making and distributing child pornography. He has pled not guilty. And in a separate case, the feds accused Kelly of being the head of a criminal enterprise that funneled school girls to him from around the country to be sexually abused. He is expected to be arraigned on that case in September.