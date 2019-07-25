Lil Duval Reminded The Internet He Exists By Coming At Women With Afros; Gets Swiftly Dismissed To Barbie Playhouse Timeout Chair
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Duval loves stirring the pot on the internet to pass the time while he’s working on jokes no one will laugh at. His latest bit of incisive trolling came at the expense of (SURPRISE!) Black women. Black women are often the targets of what he calls jokes and commentary. This specific case involved afros:
Twitter was quick to remind him that you have to be *puts hand to shin* this tall to state your preferences about how women look. And a bit taller than that to state your preference on BLACK WOMEN. The dragging was quick and epic and pretty deserved. Take a look…
