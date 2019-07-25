May-December Coupled Up: Diddy, 49, And 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey Spotted Strutting In Coordinating Clothing Around NYC

Diddy And Lori Harvey Seen Together In Public

It looks like there’s truth to the rumor, Diddy and Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old stepdaughter are dating.

Sean “Diddy” Combs kept things casual and coordinated with his rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey in Soho, NYC yesterday. The pair were snapped by paparazzi, wearing matching white tops and pinstriped blue bottoms. They finished off their cheesy ensembles with white tennis shoes bearing the same sole.

Rumors that Diddy and Lori were shacking up came out on the heels of his Cassie break up, but were denied through “sources”. Seems like we know what’s up now…

You can see the photos of Diddy and Lori Harvey HERE.

Diddy’s rumored sweetie flew into town to support him while he hosted his REVOLT Summit in Brooklyn. Last night, the even included event a live presentation of the TV show “State of the Culture,” plus a panel, and a special live performance from Queen Naija. It was also emceed by DC Young Fly.

Are YOU here for Diddy and Lori Harvey seemingly stepping out as a couple?

Hit the flip for more flicks from Diddy’s REVOLT Summit in NYC.