ComplexCon Exclusive: Dreezy Talks Her Poppin’ PUMA Deal, The Return Of Great Music, Female Rappers Winning & More!

Exclusive Dreezy Interview

There were a zillion cool things happening at ComplexCon Chicago that attracted seas of cool somebodies, transcendent tastemakers and rising stars like Chi-town fire-breather Dreezy who took a break from mingling with fans to chat about her poppin’ PUMA deal, the return of great music, female rappers winning and more at the booming brand’s larger-than-life activation.

You can also catch Big Dreez in two campaigns for the brand, including the newly released Roma Amor Mixed Metal campaign. Check it out below!