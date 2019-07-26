ComplexCon Exclusive: Dreezy Talks Her Poppin’ PUMA Deal, The Return Of Great Music, Female Rappers Winning & More!

- By Bossip Staff
ZEUS New Series Premiere Party X CIROC Black Raspberry

Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Exclusive Dreezy Interview

There were a zillion cool things happening at ComplexCon Chicago that attracted seas of cool somebodies, transcendent tastemakers and rising stars like Chi-town fire-breather Dreezy who took a break from mingling with fans to chat about her poppin’ PUMA deal, the return of great music, female rappers winning and more at the booming brand’s larger-than-life activation.

You can also catch Big Dreez in two campaigns for the brand, including the newly released Roma Amor Mixed Metal campaign. Check it out below!

Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.