ComplexCon Exclusive: Dreezy Talks Her Poppin’ PUMA Deal, The Return Of Great Music, Female Rappers Winning & More!
- By Bossip Staff
Exclusive Dreezy Interview
There were a zillion cool things happening at ComplexCon Chicago that attracted seas of cool somebodies, transcendent tastemakers and rising stars like Chi-town fire-breather Dreezy who took a break from mingling with fans to chat about her poppin’ PUMA deal, the return of great music, female rappers winning and more at the booming brand’s larger-than-life activation.
You can also catch Big Dreez in two campaigns for the brand, including the newly released Roma Amor Mixed Metal campaign. Check it out below!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.