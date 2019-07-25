Captain-Save-A-Ci: Wendy Williams Drags The Toxic Masculinity Out Of Bow Wow For Calling Ciara “B!t¢h”

Wendy Williams Calls Out Bow Wow For Calling Ciara “B***h” In Video

Russell Wilson has been mum since a viral video of Lil’ Bow Wow bragging about “having that b***h first” in reference to Ciara, but Wendy Williams isn’t biting her tongue.

During Hot Topics yesterday, Williams took aim at Lil’ Bow Wow and hit him with the truth choppa.

It was glorious. Press play below.

Take that, take that, take that.