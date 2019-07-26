Think Like Lori Harvey: MORE Hilariously Messy Reactions To Her *ALLEGED* Hot Girl Somethingship With Diddy

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Hilariously Messy Reactions To Lori Harvey & Diddy’s Alleged Relationship

Everyone’s buzzing over Lori Harvey’s ALLEGED hot girl somethingship with her ex-boo Justin Combs’ DADDY Diddy who was spotted with the angel-eyed soul-snatcher in a veryyyy curious moment fueling hilarious MESS across the Internet..

Peep MORE hilariously messy reactions to Lori’s hot girl somethingship with Diddy on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.