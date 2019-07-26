Think Like Lori Harvey: MORE Hilariously Messy Reactions To Her *ALLEGED* Hot Girl Somethingship With Diddy

Justin Combs walkin into the family dinner after his dad took Lori Harvey 💀pic.twitter.com/aTlFWsq2fe — Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 25, 2019

Hilariously Messy Reactions To Lori Harvey & Diddy’s Alleged Relationship

Everyone’s buzzing over Lori Harvey’s ALLEGED hot girl somethingship with her ex-boo Justin Combs’ DADDY Diddy who was spotted with the angel-eyed soul-snatcher in a veryyyy curious moment fueling hilarious MESS across the Internet..

Diddy’s son in the next room listening to his father beat the brakes off Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/4fgxrcyJsc — Anna Bollina (@Rocklover79) July 25, 2019

