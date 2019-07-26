D-D-DAMN: Pettiest Reactions To Rumors Fabolous & Emily B Ended Their Decade-Long Situationship
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Fab & Emily Allegedly Split, Shatter Twitter
After a decade-long situationship and two children, rumors swirled that Fabolous and Emily B were over in a not-shocking-at-all development that stirred up hilariously messy chaos across the whole entire internet.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Fab & Emily’s alleged split on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.