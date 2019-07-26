Baby Bumpin’ Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba & More Celebs Attend ‘Orange Is The New Black’ NYC Premiere

“Orange Is The New Black” Premiere Photos

Stars flooded NYC Thursday for the premiere of Netflix’s highly-anticipated final season of “Orange Is The New Black.”

Over 400 fans took a trip down memory lane with stars from current and past seasons including a Christian Siriano rocking Danielle Brooks who’s promoting her debut EP “Four” and Uzo Aduba who shone beautifully in emerald green.

Laverne Cox who was also rocking Christian Siriano served Rihanna realness in lavender on the carpet…

and Laura Prepon kept it casual in OITNB khaki.

In addition to celebrating the premiere, the series announced The Poussey Washington Fund. The initiative, named after the memorable character played by Emmy-winning actress Samira Wiley, will carry on the everlasting legacy of Orange by supporting eight preexisting non-profit advocacy groups in order to reform criminal justice, protect immigrants’ rights, end mass incarceration and support women who have been affected by it.

Today the Empire State Building will turn orange in recognition of The Poussey Washington Fund.

Orange Is The New Black launches globally on Netflix, July 26th, you can watch it HERE.



