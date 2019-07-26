Sweet Matrimonydom: Morris Chestnut Sends Birthday Shout Out To His Wife Of 24 Years — They BOTH Look Good!

Morris Chestnut Expresses Birthday Love For His Wife of 24 Years

Time for some SWEET #BlackLove to brighten up your Friday. Morris Chestnut just sent a beautiful birthday shout out to his wife, Pamela. These two have been married since 1995 and they’re both still knock out gorgeous.

50-Year-old Morris and Pam have two children together. Their daughter really takes after her dad’s features. He says that Pam has been his blessing and extraordinary throughout their marriage.

Happy B-Day to my beautiful wife. An exceptional wife, mother & best friend. The world was blessed with one of the most extraordinary, genuine loyal human beings the moment you took your first breath!

Happy birthday Pamela Chestnut! Hit the flip for more of her and her hubby.