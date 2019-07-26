GUHHATL Waka Confronts ‘Con Artist’ Brandon For Fictitious Firefighter Claims—But Brandon Posts Proof

Waka Flocka Confronts Brandon Barnes

It went DOWN last night on “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” between Waka Flocka and someone he’s called a “con artist”, manipulator” and “psychopath.”

On the latest episode, Waka’s mother Ms. Deb had a family dinner and brought up her doubts that Brandon Barnes is really in the firefighter academy. As previously reported Waka was BIG mad that Brandon seemingly lied to his mom about training to become a firefighter and was fed up with Brandon’s alleged lies.

Last night viewers watched Waka reach his breaking point as Brandon adamantly explained that he was telling the truth. Waka then threatened to “roll” Brandon.



Ooop! Do you believe Brandon or do you believe Waka???

Brandon’s since reacted to the scene and he’s got RECEIPTS.

