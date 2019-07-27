Baby Barbies OTW?! Nicki Minaj Raps About Marriage And Mommyhood On Chance The Rapper’s “Zanies and Fools”

Is Nicki Minaj Confirming Her Rumored Pregnancy In Her Latest Verse?

Throughout the course of Nicki Minaj’s most recent relationship, there have been constant rumors of both wedding bells and pregnancy. She hasn’t personally addressed either of those things in particular, but on a recent verse, she seems to confirm that both of those stages in her life are coming up quickly.

Throughout the verse of her latest collaboration with Chance the Rapper, “Zanies and Fools,” Nicki gets personal about her boo Kenneth Petty and how happy she is in her current relationship.

I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens

If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means

While he was up North for a body

I bodied everybody and got known for my body

My n***a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie

‘Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy

Ooh, I remember when I cried like, “Why me?”

Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani

After the song’s release, she posted a portion of the lyrics as her caption for some new pics with Mr. Petty.

If you take her lyrics literally, it’s safe to assume that Minaj and her man already have some pretty serious plans in the works when it comes to marriage and babies. Though it’s not exactly clear if “bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy” means that she’s already engaged and/or pregnant, Nicki sure is fueling those rumors through her tweets.

After filming a segment at Red Lobster with Jimmy Fallon, she confirmed that she didn’t consume any alcohol in the process. She could just be yanking the chains of all her nosey Barbz….or this could mean that she already had a bun in the oven when the video was filmed.

For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass. No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date. ☺️ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

Whether or not she’s actually pregnant just yet, it seems like the rapper is pretty adamant about getting married in the near near future–so we could be seeing some wedding pics and a baby bump on the gram sometime soon.