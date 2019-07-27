Judge Rules Flo Rida Must Pony Up For Son’s Autism Therapy (Exclusive)

Rapper Appears By Phone In Court Over Toddler Son’s Care After Autism Diagnosis

A judge has denied Flo Rida’s baby mama’s request for more child support for their son’s expenses related to his autism therapy but ruled that the rapper must timely reimburse her for out of pocket costs.

Lawyers for both Flo Rida and his son’s mother Alexis Adams were in court Friday where Adams’ lawyer asked for a child support increase in order to pay for their son’s medical needs and ongoing therapy after doctors diagnosed the boy as being on the autism spectrum earlier this year.

Adams’ lawyer Ava Gutfriend argued that the insurance that the boy currently has doesn’t allow for out of network coverage, dental visits and ophthalmology, leaving Adams to pay the difference out of pocket, which she said can run into thousands of dollars. And when she’s given the receipts to Flo’s legal team, he’s taken up to a year to pay her back, Gutfriend said.

But Flo Rida’s lawyer Howard Felcher said the “Welcome To My House” rapper never has never been in court for violating the support order and covered “100 percent” of his son’s needs.

In the end, the judge said the lawyers should confer and come up with a system where Adams submits the boy’s unreimbursed medical bills to Flo Rida and he has to pay it in full within a set period of time.

Both sides are due back in court in the fall.