The Intervention Didn’t Work: Bow Wow Tried To Make Fun Of Wendy Williams’ Body And Got Dragged To Hell…Again

Bow Wow really just can’t win. Last week he tried to come for Ciara by letting the world know he was with that “b****” first. The reactions were swift and brutal. T.I. and Nelly seemed to have some sort of intervention to get him together over it and Went Williams roasted him on her show. The latter event seemed to get Mr. Moss riled up to the point that he posted a pic of Wendy in bathing suit in an attempt to clown her.

They say its a hot girl summer 😂⚠️ 😷 🤢 pic.twitter.com/IcZgN9XsVg — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 28, 2019

That…did not going well. While plenty of celebrities (looking at you, Curtis) like to make fun of Wendy and how she looks, Bow just can’t get away with it. Fair or unfair, the man has got to read the room. Dah well. At least we’re up for more Bow Wow dragging, right?

Take a look…