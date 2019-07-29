Here’s What Happened When Kylie Finally UNFOLLOWED Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods On IG

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Kylie Unfollowed Jordyn Woods & Shattered Twitter

After 5 klownish months, Kylie Jenner finally unfollowed ex-BFF Jordyn Woods on Instagram in an inevitable moment that marked the end of Hollyweird’s most famous friendship while signaling the beginning of Jordyn’s solo journey to superstardom.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Kylie unfollowing Jordyn on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.