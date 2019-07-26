Rumor Control: Jordyn Woods Fears The Beard, Says There’s No Hanky-Panky Poppin’ With James Harden

Jordyn Woods Denies Romance With James Harden

Rumor control time!

The internet had been on TEN since nosy Nancy’s caught wind of Kardashian-survivor Jordyn Woods shakin’ her groove thang in front of James Harden at Houston nightclub.

According to TMZ, Jordyn and James are not a thing. The model and entrepreneur says she pulled up to hang out with some friends and they ended up at Belle Station right next to Harden. Apparently, some of Harden’s homies are friends with Jordyn’s best bishes.

It’s said that the pair didn’t arrive or leave together and footage of Jordyn dancing in front of a seated James is just “having fun”. That said, there are sources who insist that the beard and the baddie have been talking for months even before Tristangate.

We’re not sure that this will keep the internet super sleuths off the scent, but good try we guess.