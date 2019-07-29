BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘Dora’ Star Eva Longoria Says Film Combats The Villainization Of Latinos In This Country

Eva Longoria Speaks On Positive Latino Representation

‘Dora And The Lost City Of Gold’ had it’s world premiere in Los Angeles Sunday night and the film’s stars Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner, Michael Pena, Danny Trejo, Jeff Wahlberg and more were at L.A. Live to celebrate their big event.

BOSSIP’s Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed Eva Longoria at the film’s Miami premiere last week, and the Latina actress producer spoke to us about why the time is now for a Latino blockbuster like ‘Dora.’

“It’s so important, especially with what we’re seeing in the media and the villainization of Latinas in this country,” Longoria told BOSSIP. “We need something to combat that. We need a feel good story in our community like Dora, who’s a global icon of positivity, strength and intelligence. It’s also important for girls who see themselves in her, because the message in the movie is about staying true to yourself and not having to conform because of social media pressure or peer pressure or bullying, so I just think it’s an important movie all around.”

Longoria, who welcomed her first son Santiago last June with husband José Baston, told BOSSIP it was quite the experience playing Dora’s mother Elena in the film.

“It was so much fun,” Longoria told BOSSIP. “It was my first movie playing a mom while being a mom so my approach to the role felt different because I’d be like ‘OMG I would never let my child do that!’ ‘Why is she holding a snake?’ ‘Why is she running in the jungle?’ ‘Is she by herself?’ It was very funny to actually explore all of that being a mom.”

In addition to her accomplishments in front of the camera, Longoria has become quite the veteran at producing. She’s executive produced several television series, including “Devious Maids” and “Telenovela” and her new series “Grand Hotel,” and Longoria encourages other women that there’s no time like the present to take on production.

“You just do it, there’s no right time,” Longoria told BOSSIP. “The time is now. And women are natural producers, we produce our lives, we produce our families, we produce events. It’s just an extension of I’m gonna do this project and you go and make it happen and you figure it out. So many women go I don’t know where to start. I don’t know what to do. You figure it out. You just start. What do I need — I need a budget, I need money, I need a location, I need film, I need a camera. You just figure it out.”

With ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ landing in theaters August 9th, we had to ask Eva what she’d pack in that iconic backpack if she could only bring three items!

“Right now I’m in mom mode,” Longoria told BOSSIP, “so my backpack is like full of snacks, educational toys for Santi, and of course a cell phone for emergencies.”

Gotta love it. Hit the flip for photos from the Los Angeles premiere.