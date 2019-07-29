Sigh* It’s Only Monday & Trump Calls Al Sharpton A “Con Man” Who “Hates Whites & Cops,” Sharpton Claps Back

Trump Calls Al Sharpton A “Con Man” & He Responds With Receipts Against Trump

So naturally, when Trump called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” folks were going to come out the woodwork to drag the trifling Cheeto.

Accoding to CNN, Al Sharpton is supposed to hold a press conference on Monday in Baltimore with former Mayland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican “to address Trump’s remarks & bi-partisan outrage in the black community.”

The Sharpton/Steele press availability will be at New Shiloh Baptist Church 2100 N. Monroe to address Trump’s racist remarks re. Baltimore. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 28, 2019

Apparently this didn’t make Trump too happy because he went on an all-out Twitter tirade on Monday against Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network.

He started off by calling Sharpton a “con man” who “Hates Whites & Cops”:

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Trump continued:

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

In response to all the ranting, Sharpton tweeted a photo of Trump hanging out with him, James Brown and Rev. Jesse Jackson, writing:

“Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now.”

Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now. pic.twitter.com/mvNQmPdLUh — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

He then finished Trump off by tweeting:

“Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Oops.

Hit the flip for an actual clip of Sharpton clapping back at Trump.