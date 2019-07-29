*Sigh* It’s Only Monday & Trump Calls Al Sharpton A “Con Man” Who “Hates Whites & Cops,” Sharpton Claps Back
Trump Calls Al Sharpton A “Con Man” & He Responds With Receipts Against Trump
So naturally, when Trump called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” folks were going to come out the woodwork to drag the trifling Cheeto.
Accoding to CNN, Al Sharpton is supposed to hold a press conference on Monday in Baltimore with former Mayland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican “to address Trump’s remarks & bi-partisan outrage in the black community.”
Apparently this didn’t make Trump too happy because he went on an all-out Twitter tirade on Monday against Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network.
He started off by calling Sharpton a “con man” who “Hates Whites & Cops”:
“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”
Trump continued:
“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”
In response to all the ranting, Sharpton tweeted a photo of Trump hanging out with him, James Brown and Rev. Jesse Jackson, writing:
“Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now.”
He then finished Trump off by tweeting:
“Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”
Oops.
Hit the flip for an actual clip of Sharpton clapping back at Trump.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.