*Sigh* It’s Only Monday & Trump Calls Al Sharpton A “Con Man” Who “Hates Whites & Cops,” Sharpton Claps Back

So naturally, when Trump called Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” folks were going to come out the woodwork to drag the trifling Cheeto.

Accoding to CNN, Al Sharpton is supposed to hold a press conference on Monday in Baltimore with former Mayland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, a Republican “to address Trump’s remarks & bi-partisan outrage in the black community.”

 

Apparently this didn’t make Trump too happy because he went on an all-out Twitter tirade on Monday against Sharpton, who leads the National Action Network.

He started off by calling Sharpton a “con man” who “Hates Whites & Cops”:

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

 

Trump continued:

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

 

In response to all the ranting, Sharpton tweeted a photo of Trump hanging out with him, James Brown and Rev. Jesse Jackson, writing:

“Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now.”

 

He then finished Trump off by tweeting:

“Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”

 

Oops.

Hit the flip for an actual clip of Sharpton clapping back at Trump.

