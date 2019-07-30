Khloe Wept: Here’s Why The Internet Is CONVINCED That Tristan Thompson And Jordy Craig Are BACK TOGETHER

Well, this is quite unexpected. Tristan Thompson has long been dogged across the internet for his treatment of ex-girlfriend and baby momma Jordy Craig.

First, he allegedly ditched her for Khloe Kardashian when she was pregnant and many people have been displeased by the lack of posts and public appearances with the child they have together. It definitely seemed like Craig and Thompson had an irreparable situation.

Well, never say never. Because internet sleuths think that these next two pics, they’re both on some yacht and some vacation so people think they’re on a vacation together.

Notice the similarities? Now, it’s VERY possible that Jordy just sent Tristan a pic from her vacation with their boy and Tristan posted it. Or maybe they’re just trying to be in solidarity as a family unit for the son. But when has Twitter ever cared about such logic???

The assumptions are flying and the reactions are HOT.

Tristan Thompson Everytime he "gets away with it" pic.twitter.com/95wouH18oe — Sub-0 Boy Sumner 🇭🇹 (@SoundxSolo) July 30, 2019

Whoo chile…take a look at the rest…