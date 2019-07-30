Here’s Why #BlackGirlBeachDay Is THE Melanin Meet Up To Attend…And It’s Happening On This Historically Black Beach!

A little positivity!

‘Black Girl Beach Day’ Returns To Historically Black Atlantic City Beach

Attention: Black women and girls needing a safe space to lay down your towels and boogie-board in the Tri-State area.

After successfully hosting over 300 people of color last summer, #BlackGirlBeachDay is BACK on August 24th. The event was born from the brilliant minds of Christina Bright and Snap Lancaster. After the friends curated a small beach gathering two years ago Black Women from all over attended the next year, expanding their attendance nearly tenfold.

Unfortunately, the ladies ran into some struggles including cops harassing them over ‘loud music’. Now they’re legitimizing the meetup. This year’s event will include security, lifeguards, a carpool and a plethora of activities. Even more impressive, they’re taking their talents to Atlantic City’s historically Black Chicken Bone Beach.

This landmark was a HOT SPOT for Black folks in the area which was segregated up until the 1960s…

Even our boy MLK was on this historic beach! Seems like a dope place to get your beach day on.

Hit the flip to see Martin Luther THEE King Jr. On Chicken Bone Beach, and get more info on what’s happening at #BlackGIrlBeachDay.