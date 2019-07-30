Big Ankh Energy: MORE Melanin-Kissed Muva Meals Who Melted Curlfest 2019
View this post on Instagram
#Curlfest this weekend was an entire mood. Were you there? Just a few of the curly girls (and bearded baes) who ate giving us heart eyes. Tag the source! #curlfest2019 • • • • #blackexcellence #buyblack #shopblack #hiphop #trap #trapmusic #blacklove #naturalhair #blackgirlmagic #blackwomen #melanin #blacklivesmatter #hbcu #grits #naturalhair #fortheculture #blackart #blackartist #blackownedbusiness #brooklyn #melaninmagic #essencestreetstyle #wakandaforever #blackexcellence #afropunk #nyc #blackgirlmagic #naturalhair #curlsforthegirls #africanhairstyles
CurlFest 2019 Melts The Internet
We couldn’t stuff all the melanin magic from Curlfest 2019 into one post so we’re bringing you a Pt. 2 because it’s what you and the rest of the internet absolutely, 100% deserve.
View this post on Instagram
as you can probably tell by now, my first time at CurlFest was amazing! i’m missing these beauties and their energy already 🥰💫 I CAN’T WAIT TO POST THIS VLOG 😭 shout out to @curlygirlcollective for throwing this event! it’s so impactful and so important. #CurlFest2019 #CurlFriends 📸 @trueartistryvp
Hit the flip for MORE melanin-kissed muva meals who melted Curl Fest 2019.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We, Black Women, are phenomenal We, Black Women, are radiant We, Black Women, are magic We, Black Women, are love • Photo by: @nestlesnipes_ #Curlfest2019 #Locs #LocNation #BlackGirlMagic #MelaninMagic #MelaninMonday #LoveTheSkinYoureIn #BlackGirlsArePoppin #BeautifulQueen #MelaninMagic #MelaninBeautiesUnite #BlackWomenRock #BlackWomen
View this post on Instagram
a whole lotta melanin😍✨🌻(don’t mind my dying sunflowers lol) #CURLFEST2019 #curlfest #curlgirlcollective #sunflower #brownskingirl #beauty #weloveanaturalsister #natural #naturalhair #naturalista #teamnatural #naturalhaircommunity #naturalhairstyles #explorepage #skin #nyc #model #melanin #drippinmelanin #blackgirlmagic #myskinmylogo
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Brown Skin Girl x Goldie Locs 🧡. #Curlfest2019 @curlygirlcollective . . . Head Wrap: @ceeceesclosetnyc . Skirt: @windsorstore . Hair: @iam.nubian . Melanin: GOD. . . My first and definitely not my last #curlfest ! I had such a good time checking out the vendors, catching the sales, getting event exclusives and FREE things, and most of all bonding with my melanin rich people. Can’t wait till next year! Did you attend? What did you think?!?!. . . . #OriginalFlavour_ #brownskingirls #brownskingirl #curlfestnyc #melaninqueen #melaninbloggers #headwrapstyle #ceeceesclosetnyc #ootdblackgirls #blackootd #ootdblackwomen #colorfulprints #summerstyle #flowyskirt #fashionblogger #portraitmodeiphone8plus #goldenlocs #90sblacksexy
View this post on Instagram
#nycphotographer #portraitphotography #portraits #vsco #artofvisuals #curlfest2019 #nyc #model #shoottokill #melanin #curlfest #newyorkmodels #blackgirlmagic #blackwomen #blackisbeautiful #blackgirls #pursuitofhappiness #portraitsnyc #streetphotography #africanqueen #curlyhair #curlygirlcollective #darskingirls #melaninqueen #freelancemodel #curlyhair #explorepage @curlygirlcollective
View this post on Instagram
CURL FEST 2019 07-27-2019 ( PHOTOGRAPHER Jefry Andres Wright Copyright © USA, DIGITAL, WEB, MEDIA, MORAL, CREATIVE , VISUAL RIGHTS ACT, MILLENNIUM ACT, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, INTERNATIONAL LAWS ALL APPLIED ) @jefryandreswright #jefryandreswright : #curlfest #curlfest2019 #curlfestnyc #blackandbeautiful #naturalhair #natural #queen #curlygirl #royalqueen #royal #instafashion #instyle #essence #curlygirlcollective #blackgirlmagic #afrofuturist #futurism #phenomenalwoman #nycportraits #womensrights #humanrights #naturalhaircommunity #afrostyle #blackart365 #rockyourcurl #strongandbeautiful #travelnoire #nytimesfashion #washpostphoto
View this post on Instagram
Black Women Are Phenomenal ✨ #blackgirlmagic 📸 @modelesque_nic (yes nic the shooter took these haha I feel so proud guys 😭🙌🏽) #modelesquenic #summervibes #photography #mondayvibes #life #blackgirlsslay #melanin #queen #selfdiscovery #self #curlfest2019 #naturalhair
View this post on Instagram
For the curly girls 🥰 _______________________________________________________ 📸 by @ukamataji_nzuri #curlfest2019 #curlygirlcollective #curlyhair #protectivestyles #janecartersolution #devacurl @janecartersolution @curlygirlcollective @devacurl #brownskingirls @fentybeauty #melaninmagic #BlackGirlsWhoBlog
