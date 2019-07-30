Hello Summer: Single Cyn Santana Is A Blessing We Didn’t Know We Needed In Our Lives

Cyn Santana has been living her best life in the months since she and Joe Budden called it quits and we here on the internet are reaping the benefits of that life. Ladies, sometimes all you have to do is shed that dead weight and you can flourish like the queen you are. See how easy it is? That’s how you activate that Hot Girl Summer he’s been holding you back from. **two church stomps**

Anyway, back to Cyn. She’s been giving us all kinds of banging bawdy for the past few months and we have gotten our lives together from it. Plus she’s giving us some casual body rolls while eating a plate of something that seems to be fire as hell. So you know we had to give her some Hello Summer love along with all the other baddies around.

Take a look…