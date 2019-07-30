Guess The Cerulean Colored Cakes

Guess The Cakes

A certain star brought her bangin’ baaaawdy and interview skills to a late-night talk show. This lovely lady is an ageless banger who’s known for keeping her body in tip-top shape via a “healthy, organic diet.”

“Diet is 85 percent of the whole thing for me,” the actress who’s 60 previously said. “I cut [out] the sugar, the alcohol, and the bread, and eat a lot of protein and veggies.”

What’s diet got to do with it? Everything, apparently.

Guess the cakes! You KNOW who this megastar Wakaadan Queen is…

