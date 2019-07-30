What Bleach? Tommie Lee Posts Banging Post-Jail Pics And Haters Have Accused Her Of THIS

Tommie Lee has had quite the tumultuous last few years and last few months of legal issues and jail time. Earlier this month she posted some pics and vids that she was fresh out and trying to get back to living her best life. Her latest pic has caused quite a stir if you take a look above. Notice anything?

Well, commenters certainly have:

“But why you look a whole shade lighter?” one commenter said, to which Tommie responded “I been in jail why y’all been sun bating [sp] Luv”

Tommie was so disgusted by the accusation that she followed up with a video breaking it all down.

Crazy, let her enjoy her freedom in peace! Anyway, take a look at some more pics of Tommie trying to keep it together through her life crises.