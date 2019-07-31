Not Just Nicole: The Most Backstabbing-est Cheating Scandals Of All Time Pt. 1

The whole entire internet is still rattled by the crazy cheating scandal that rocked the celebrity world. In case you were under a rock, Nicole Murphy and Antoine Fuqua were over in Italy having some kissing sessions while he is still married to Lela Rochon. Here’s the thing…Lela and Nicole are supposedly buddies.

The outrage was palpable but in the world of celebrity, this isn’t quite new. Celebrities stab each other in the back for love all the time. Take a look at some of the more egregious examples.