Not Just Nicole: The Most Backstabbing-est Cheating Scandals Of All Time Pt. 1
The whole entire internet is still rattled by the crazy cheating scandal that rocked the celebrity world. In case you were under a rock, Nicole Murphy and Antoine Fuqua were over in Italy having some kissing sessions while he is still married to Lela Rochon. Here’s the thing…Lela and Nicole are supposedly buddies.
The outrage was palpable but in the world of celebrity, this isn’t quite new. Celebrities stab each other in the back for love all the time. Take a look at some of the more egregious examples.
Khloe And Jordyn Woods – Depending on who you believe, Jordyn had some sort of inappropriate evening with Tristan Thompson even though she was a Kardashian bestie.
Biggie And Tupac – They were supposed to be at least associates and rumors that Tupac slept with Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans, were pretty rampant thanks to Pac himself.
Lil Kim and Faith Evans – Kim allegedly having an affair with Biggie who was married to label mate Faith was quite the 90s scandal.
Arnold Schwarzenegger – He cheated on his wife and got the damn maid pregnant.
Ben Affleck – He also allegedly had an affair with the nanny that ruined his marriage
Benzino and Stevie J – Benzino told the world he had an affair with Joseline…hmph.
Jude Law – He also had an affair with his nanny while in a relationship with Sienna Miller
Kristen Stewart – She cheated on Robert Pattinson with her director…whoo chile
Morena Baccarin – This actress left her husband because she was three months pregnant with her costar’s baby already.
Bradgelina – Brad Pitt essentially (allegedly) left Jennifer Anniston after falling for Angelina Jolie on the set of their movie
Tony Parker And Eva Longoria – Tony Parker cheated on Eva with the wife of his own damn teammate!
