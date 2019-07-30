C’mon Sis 101: A History Of Nicole Murphy’s Remarkably MESSY Alleged Hook Ups
Nicole Murphy’s Alleged Dating History
Nicole Murphy made headlines recently for inserting herself into someone’s marriage. Unfortunately for the model, this is nothing new! Nicole has a shakey dating history, where relationship timelines overlap and she is being linked to taken men. This even starts with her ex-hubby Eddie Murphy, who was in a relationship when they met.
Let’s take walk down memory lane, shall we? Hit the flip.
Eddie Murphy
They met in 1989 and married in 1992. But did you know that Nicole And Eddie’s first child was born 4 months AFTER Eddie’s baby with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely? They were pregnant at the same time.
Jim Jackson
Ex-NBA baller Jim Jackson was the “other man” in Murphy’s Strahan breakup. They had an affair in the DR…which she initially denied.
Nick Cannon
Nicole denied they were dating after being spotted together on Valentine’s day and again furniture shopping after her Michael Strahan separation.
Bu
Nicole and Akon’s brother Bu were spotted together on the heels of his breakup with Tracee Ellis Ross.
Michael Strahan
Together for 8 years and they both blamed each other for cheating. In the end, she kept the ring!
Antoine Fuqua
Need we say more?
Carmelo Anthony
Theses two were spotted leaving a wine bar around the same time earlier this year (See it here). However, Nicole denies this was a “hook up”.
Michael Misick
LisaRaye already spilled the beans on this hookup. Initially ‘sources’ close to Nicole said they were just ‘friends‘.
Sources say that Nicole and OBJ partied together all night at a Hollyweird nightclub, however, she again wrote it off as “coincidence”. Same place, same time — no hook up.
