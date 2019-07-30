C’mon Sis 101: A History Of Nicole Murphy’s Remarkably MESSY Alleged Hook Ups

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Nicole Murphy’s Alleged Dating History Nicole Murphy made headlines recently for inserting herself into someone’s marriage. Unfortunately for the model, this is nothing new! Nicole has a shakey dating history, where relationship timelines overlap and she is being linked to taken men. This even starts with her ex-hubby Eddie Murphy, who was in a relationship when they met. Let’s take walk down memory lane, shall we? Hit the flip.

Eddie Murphy They met in 1989 and married in 1992. But did you know that Nicole And Eddie’s first child was born 4 months AFTER Eddie’s baby with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely? They were pregnant at the same time.

Nick Cannon Nicole denied they were dating after being spotted together on Valentine’s day and again furniture shopping after her Michael Strahan separation.

Antoine Fuqua Need we say more?