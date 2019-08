How your Grandma stands on the stoop and waves bye to your significant other she doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/hof8VLM6F1 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 28, 2019

Hilarious Kamala Harris Waving Memes

And just like that we have ANOTHER viral meme wave starring Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris seemingly waving to supporters in a perfectly normal political moment that’s now trending across the whole entire internet.

Me to my money at the beginning of every month. pic.twitter.com/kAzZjnM3KG — DoctorJonPaul (@DoctorJonPaul) July 29, 2019

Peep the funniest Kamala Harris waving memes on the flip.