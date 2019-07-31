AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From Night 1 Of The Second Democratic Debate

Bernie why are you always so loud? Ion like that! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/AnRLqcBiSm — Lady Diahann Marion Gilbert (@InThierry) July 31, 2019

Hilarious Tweets From The Second Dem Debate (Night 1)

Last night’s Dem Debate was another somewhat entertaining political spectacle sprinkled with a few good (and..not so good) ideas, viral Lizzy and Bernie moments and questionable quotes from a mishmash of stooges at a critical time when we need someone–ANYONE–to step up and challenge Trump in 2020.

Listening to Marianne Williamson talk about reparations.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7PrFZp3PXl — L O N N I E (@golonnie_go) July 31, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets from night 1 of the second Democratic debate on the flip.