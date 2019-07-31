Safety First: Cardi B’s Indianapolis Concert Was Postponed 30 Minutes Before Show Time Over A Security Threat

Cardi B Postpones Indianapolis Concert Over A Security Threat

Cardi B’s show in Indianapolis on Tuesday was cancelled right before it was supposed to start.

The concert was scheduled to go down at Bankers Life Fieldhouse last night, but ended up being postponed due to a “unverified security threat.” Concertgoers at the venue were informed that the show wasn’t going ahead as planned at around 6:30 p.m., which is just thirty minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

A little while later, it was officially announced that the show was being postponed and will now take place on September 11, according to reports from The Indianapolis Star reports. For anyone not able to attend the new date, they’ll be issued a full refund.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating the threat.

❗️URGENT❗️ Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. https://t.co/T5wX1lYtVa pic.twitter.com/TNPy5wqcWh — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

Following news of the cancellation for the night, Cardi took to Twitter to inform fans about of situation and to apologize. She also wanted to assure fans that if it was up to her, she’d be performing–but the situation was out of her control.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” the rapper wrote. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

While it’s gotta be annoying for fans to learn about a show being cancelled once they’re already in the building, it’s always better to be safe in situations like this. Hopefully everything with the rescheduled show in September goes smoothly once that time rolls around.