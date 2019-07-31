RHOP Preciousness: Ashley Darby Reveals First Photos Of Her Son Dean Michael

Ashley Darby Shares First Photos Of Her Son

Ashley Darby is a proud mom.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 31, who recently welcomed her first child, son Dean Michael on July 7, is revealing his handsome face. The reality star is in this week’s issue of PEOPLE alongside her husband Michael Darby and they’re exclusively sharing their first family photos.

According to Ashley who’s “overwhelmingly happy,” baby Dean has changed already and he’s not only a “little Michael”, he also has his dad’s personality.

“It’s so crazy how much he’s changed from when he was first born to even the second week. He looked like me and now he looks more like Michael. He’s a cutie!” “He has a very calm demeanor. However, when he wants something, he’s very adamant about getting it,” the new mom reveals. “It’s not quite a cry — there are no tears — it’s just a wail. Like, ‘I need this now.’ So I know he needs something, whether it’s to be fed or to be changed. He makes it very clear. As long as he’s fed and changed and warm, he’s a very happy camper.”

Ashley also told PEOPLE that her hubby Michael, 59, has been a rock for her especially when she experienced her “first bout of postpartum blues.” and mastitis, a milk ducts infection that causes flu-like symptoms.

“It’s been a pretty miserable few days but Michael’s really helped me a lot,” Ashley tells PEOPLE. “I’m very lucky in that sense. I didn’t have a father growing up so I never really understood how involved men are in children’s lives. Maybe it’s just my lack of experience with it. But he’s incredibly hands on. It’s been very eye-opening for me and very comforting.” “I had the idea he would be because I wouldn’t have a child with him otherwise, but then there’s that confirmation of seeing it in the present moment,” she adds. “It’s been an experience that brought us closer together. And watching the bond that they’re building together is just so incredible.”

Ashley and Michael are already talking about having more kids.

This all, of course, comes amidst the drama unfolding on RHOP about Michael’ alleged sexual assault of a cameraman. Charges against Michael have been dropped but it’s a hot topic this season.

