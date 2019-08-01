AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From Night 2 Of The Second Democratic Debate

The moment Booker dropped Kool-Aid pic.twitter.com/4cuzvKeDL1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Hilarious Tweets From The Second Dem Debate (Night 2)

Ah yes, another night of decent candidates and Democratic doofballs fighting over the nomination to face (and hopefully BEAT) Trump.

Whew, Night 2 of the second round of debates was quite the cackle-worthy show where Tulsi Gabbard snatched Kamala’s whole wig, Cory Booker finally dropped his handy-dandy Koolaid line (BOOM!) and Biden Biden’d on a not-very-good-but-OK-night for a party that clearly needs big Obama energy.

Kamala Harris sitting back and watching everyone coming for Biden #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/xWCvoYMXRJ — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) August 1, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets from night 2 of the second Democratic debate on the flip.