A New Low: Woman Accused Of Peeing On Walmart Potatoes Turns Herself In 

Women Caught On Camera Peeing On Walmart Potatoes

Some people just need to be barred from food items and be fed through a tube.

According to WKYT, a woman in Pennsylvania suspected of urinating on potatoes at Walmart has turned herself in.

Authorities say 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including open lewdness, criminal mischief and public drunkenness. Brown turned herself into officials on Tuesday when she learned folks were looking for her.

Authorities posted surveillance images of the incident on Twitter, but they didn’t disclose when the incident took place or why she allegedly let her waste fly on the potatoes.

Peeing on potatoes!! Do you know this woman. She's wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmarthttps://t.co/XtYaiJfPD9 pic.twitter.com/Mqc7vcdvlS — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 30, 2019

“Obviously this is a regrettable situation for Miss Brown. She’s embarrassed, she’s a young woman that made a mistake but she’s going to address whatever issues she may or may not have and she’s going to move forward,” explained her attorney, Casey White.

A Walmart rep said an employee peeped what Brown was doing and the company “immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

Smh.

GET. IT. TOGETHER. FOLKS.