Thee KAUCASITY! Khloe & The Klownery Klan Klobber Jordyn Woods On Messy #KUWTK Finale, Blow Up Twitter
The Kardashians Bash Jordan Woods & Shatter Twitter
After weeeeks of deliciously messy Khloe/Tristan/Jordyn Woods updates, we FINALLY got to see the scandalous saga unfold on the two-part #KUWTK season finale where the hypoKritical Kardashians trashed Jordyn for the Tristan kiss that changed everything while fueling endless chaos across JennerDashian Twitter.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over the JennerDashians vs. Jordyn Woods TV saga on the flip.
