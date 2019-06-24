Thee KAUCASITY! Khloe & The Klownery Klan Klobber Jordyn Woods On Messy #KUWTK Finale, Blow Up Twitter

Hello my loves, I just wanted to remind you that the Kardashians are trying to destroy our sister Jordyn Woods again while we watch the #BETAWARDS I love us, for real pic.twitter.com/62Ain3vJLD — Z (@ObamaKnowles) June 24, 2019

The Kardashians Bash Jordan Woods & Shatter Twitter

After weeeeks of deliciously messy Khloe/Tristan/Jordyn Woods updates, we FINALLY got to see the scandalous saga unfold on the two-part #KUWTK season finale where the hypoKritical Kardashians trashed Jordyn for the Tristan kiss that changed everything while fueling endless chaos across JennerDashian Twitter.

Khloe: I’m not blaming just Jordyn Me: seems like the whole episode is mainly about Jordyn #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/Shn8msiTnb — I💜Stormy (@_xStormy) June 24, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the JennerDashians vs. Jordyn Woods TV saga on the flip.