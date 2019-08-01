Idris Elba Talks ‘American Gangster,’ Meeting Diddy For The First Time, And More On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Idris Elba Stops By Hot Ones To Take On The Wings Of Death

Actor, director, writer, producer, and DJ Idris Elba is the latest celeb to stop by for an episode of Hot Ones.

The star discusses everything like recording the intro for Jay-Z’s American Gangster, meeting Diddy for the first time at 18 years old, why he didn’t reveal he was British when auditioning for his iconic role in The Wire, and how hosting the Met Gala was his peak level of fame.

Peep the episode down below to see how the self-proclaimed “Hottest Hot One” handles his spice: