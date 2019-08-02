Dwight Howard Says Assault Accuser Is A Serial Harasser – Asks Judge To Toss YouTube Star’s Lawsuit (Exclusive)

Masin Elije Says Dwight Howard Threatened Him After Their Relationship Ended; Player Says He’s Lying To Boost His Social Media Following

The social media star suing Dwight Howard of threatening him for speaking out about their alleged relationship was cited by police for harassing other people.

Howard revealed Masin Elije’s criminal past in a new court filing, asking the judge to reconsider not dismissing the man’s case against him. According to Howard’s court docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP, a person named Karnett Riley accused Elije of making “written and oral death threats” including more than 1,000 text and Twitter messages and 700 phone calls over a four-month period. The alleged victim also accused Elije of turning up at Riley’s son’s school unannounced, Howard’s court docs state.

That same year, another man named Tyler Williams went to police, alleging Elije “harassed them day and night for five months,” according to his affidavit to police. Williams said Elije called him from several different numbers and threatened his son on social media, according to Howard’s filing.

Howard also included copies of warrants and other documents related to Elije’s allegedly threatening behavior. Howard said the Elije’s alleged behavior shows a pattern of actions before he allegedly targeted the NBA player.

We exclusively revealed that Elije sued Howard for assault, infliction of emotional distress and more, alleging Howard and his associates had been threatening his life because he wouldn’t agree to sign paperwork barring him from speaking out about their alleged relationship.

But Howard countersued the “Industry Hoe” author for slander, invasion of privacy and abusive litigation and demanded the suit be thrown out, as well as $10 million in damages. Howard said in court papers that he never met Elije and his legal claims weren’t valid. He also said that any injuries the YouTube star suffered was due to his own negligence.

A judge denied Howard’s request to throw the case out, but Howard fired back and filed another motion to dismiss, spelling out the reasons why he believes Elije’s suit was invalid: he said Elije never officially served him with the lawsuit and used an improper legal standard to plead his case.

Howard said Elije only sued him to increase his social media following, drum up sales for “Industry Hoe.”

Elije hasn’t responded to Howard’s new filing, and the judge has yet to rule on his motion.