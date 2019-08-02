Desus & Mero Talk About Their Upcoming Summer Vacation, The Brooklyn Nets’ New Lineup & Beefing With Everybody [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Heavyweight Championship Of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" - Arrival

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Desus And Mero Talk About Their Upcoming Vacation & More

Desus and Mero dropped a pretty big bomb on Thursday’s show: they’re about to be off the air for a whole month. Fans obviously aren’t happy about their extended summer vacay, but hey, the Bodega Boys need some time off.

On top of that, the Bronx natives also discussed what it’s like having beef with everybody, the brand new lineup coming to The Brooklyn Nets’ roster, and more. Peep the video down below to hear all about their time off and more:

