Bout MF Time, S#!t: Eric Garner’s Killer Daniel Pantaleo Suspended Until Decision Made Firing

Eric Garner Killer Daniel Pantaleo Suspended

The man who killed Eric Garner, Officer Daniel Pantaleo, has been suspended while NYPD Deputy Commissioner and departmental administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado decides whether or not he should be fired according to GulfNews.

Pantaleo used a chokehold that had been banned by the department and ignored Garner’s pleas for breath while he was being arrested for harmless cigarette sales.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill suggested Pantaleo be fired and the community is encouraged by better-late-than-never semblance of justice:

“Today, we finally saw a step toward justice and accountability,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. “And I hope that this will now bring the Garner family a sense of closure and the beginning of some peace,” he added.

Firing is the bare minimum of consequences that Pantaleo should face. We’d much rather see him in a prison cell than on LinkedIn.