Proud Papa Preciousness: Ray J Tames Baby Melody’s Mane — Should We Be Impressed Or Concerned?

Ray J Tackles His Daughter’s Tangles On “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood”

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” returns to VH1 tonight and we’re probably more excited to potentially catch a glimpse of Ray J and Princess Love’s daughter Melody Love than ANYBODY else. Have you seen the adorable video Ray J posted of him doing a Daddy Do’ on Melody’s hair? It’s so precious. Check it out below:

Pretty cute and funny! Make sure you follow all the “Love & Hip Hop” fun on social media at the #LHHH hashtag and @LoveAndHipHop handle.

The new season returns TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1 and airs MONDAYS at 8/7c @VH1

Oh and hit the flip for more cute moments with Ray J and Melody