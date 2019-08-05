Earth To Mars: #LHHH’s A1 Has Fans Scratching Heads Over THIS Bizarre ‘Cool Guy’ Interview [Video]

Fans Comment On A1’s Appearance In Interview

A1 Bentley is giving fans “Orlando Brown vibes” according to comments under his latest interview with VH1. The ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ veteran has been in front of reality cameras for a few years now, but this year he seems like a whole new character. In this clip, he owns his ‘Hollyweird’ aura. He also laughs about his family “getting in the way” of his fame.

Did A1 always have this ‘cool guy’ attitude?

A 1, you cool bro? #LHHH returns tonight, at 8/7 central.

Hit the flip to see how Lyrica Anderson is living these days. In her interview, she addresses critics calling #LHHH ‘fake’, dealing with A1’s alleged groupies and more.