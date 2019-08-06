Oooh I Love My Wife: Chance The Happily Married Rapper Addresses Spouseless Serpents Slandering ‘The Big Day’ Album

Chance The Rapper Sees ‘The Big Day’ Critics And Makes A Statement

Chance the Rapper is PROUD of his wife and children, and he wants to know — what’s so wrong with that?!

Ever since Chance’s “The Big Day” album dropped last week, tweets criticizing him for being a joyfully devoted Christian in his songs started to pour in. Apparently, some day-one fans of the rapper feel like Chance’s raps praising himself for being stand up husband and father were ‘lame’. On almost every record (so we heard), Chance mentions his love for his wife.

He wants to know why people are shaming him into oblivion over it. In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself.”

I’m getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself 😢 — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

The rapper clarified that he isn’t having suicidal thoughts, however, that’s how heavy the shame feels from people criticizing the sanctity of his lyrics.

And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

Nonetheless, Chance double downed on his love for his spouse. Haters just made it easier to realize…

That I LOVE my wife — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

We hear you, Chance! And we can agree that some of his album slander was just ruthless. Hit the flip to see it.