Sturdy Knee Anthem: Megan Thee Stallion Dropping “Hot Girl Summer” Song With Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign Will Release “Hot Girl Summer” Track On Friday

After Meg Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj basically became BFFs on IG Live, the two have now upgraded their relationship to full-on studio time.

According to FADER, the two will drop an all-new track together on Friday along with Ty Dolla $ign called, wait for it…

“Hot Girl Summer”

The song was supposedly set to drop last week, but it seems Nicki and Ty had to hop on the tack before a proper debut. The news comes just weeks after Meg confirmed that she’d be trademarking the “Hot Girl Summer” phrase for all the biting brands out there.

What do you think? Are you ready for the female comradery of strong knees?

Let us know.