LHHH Receipts: Watch Jason Lee Expose A1 For Alleged Cheating With Summer Bunni [Video]

Jason Lee Confronts A1 Over Summer Bunni

During last night’s “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” premiere, A1 was confronted over rumors he cheated on his wife. Jason Lee showed A1 alleged texts between him and Summer Bunni, the woman at the center of that Offset/Cardi B cheating scandal.

After at first dodging questions about knowing Summer, A1 had to admit that he knew the vixen after he was caught red-handed on Facetime with her.

All this drama is playing out amid rumors that A1 and his wife Lyrica split shortly after the birth of their son.

