‘Love & Hip Hop’ Beef: Tokyo Vanity Exchanges Jabs With ‘Liposuctioned’ A1 Bentley For Fat Shaming Her

Tokyo Vanity Drags A1 Over Fat-Shaming Comment

A1 came for the wrong one! We told you earlier that #LHHH was flaunting a whole new pretentious attitude and he TRIED it with Tokyo Vanity. The #LHHATL actress commented ‘boy wdf’ under his VH1 interview in response to a clip where fans are comparing Bentley to Orlando Brown.

Apparently, A1 wasn’t here for Toke’s criticism and shot back, calling her “Fatty Labelle”. That’s when Tokyo went IN on him with THIS;

Now A1 if you don’t get yo RICK James dresses a** on … you must have hit a bad bag of that Dope with yo broke TY DOLLA $ LOOKIN A**. B**ch I ain’t even cut up on you in the comments and yo Aretha franklin lookin ass come on here trying to go hard 🙄 … b**ch on here lookin like a divorced auntie but talmbout me . Wash yo hands b4 you go in my pot dressed ass🥴… boy you shaped like a melted snickers but on here talmbout me . All that fake a** jewelry on yo skin gonna turn the same color as that cheap ass jacket swifter duster lookin a** @a1bentley and b**ch you had lipo bye queen

Thou shall not fat shame, especially when you’ve ALLEGEDLY gotten liposuction in the past! Keep it cute, A1.