Congrats! FX Renews ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ For Season 4

FX Renews “Atlanta” And “Snowfall”

FX has renewed two of their most popular shows for new seasons. Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” will return for season 4, as well as the late John Singleton’s “FX.”

The news comes as production has yet to begin on “Atlanta” season 3.

Variety reports that FX made the “Atlanta” announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“What more can be said about ‘Atlanta’ than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

As for “Snowfall”, season 4 will premiere in 2020. The renewal was also announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris,” said Grad. “We are grateful to Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”

Congrats to the talented actors on BOTH of these shows!