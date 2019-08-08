Seen On The Scene: Karen Civil, Tami Roman & Housewives More Attend “The Kitchen” Premiere In Atlanta And LA

Kandi, Marlo & More At "The Kitchen" Screening

Last Monday, Warner Bros. hosted a special ‘Girl Boss’ screening of the upcoming mob drama film The Kitchen at CineBistro Theatre in Atlanta. Kandi Burruss hosted the event bringing together a number of her girl boss friends including Toya Wright, Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton and Yovanna Momplaisir, among others.

Viewers enjoyed complimentary popcorn and specialty cocktails (‘The Mafia’s Kiss,’ ‘The Mob Moll’ and ‘The Hell’s Kitchen’) as they watched. Following the screening, guests stopped by The Kitchen x Mess in a Bottle vending machine to choose a custom t-shirt; the bespoke collection of short sleeve t-shirts are printed with positive and uplifting messages inspired by The Kitchen. #TheKitchenMovie is in theaters August 9. View the trailer here.

