“The Real World” On Facebook Watch: Black Cast Members Discuss How Their White Roommate Escalated A Situation[VIDEO]

Dondre Talks To Justin About Finally Experiencing Racism

We’ve been pretty quiet about “The Real World” on Facebook Watch, but we definitely wanted to give some attention to the upcoming episode because Dondre is finally beginning to understand what Justin’s been trying to tell him all along. In this clip, Dondre has a conversation with Justin about how his skin color affects the outcome of altercations inside, and outside, of the house and we see Dondre open his eyes to the prevalence of racial issues. Check it out below:

The clip is part from the upcoming new episode which airs Thursday August 8 at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on Facebook Watch.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming episode Season 1, Episode 9: Week 9: Road Trip!

The roommates take a road trip to the beach where Dondre confronts Tovah about her accusation that he was physically aggressive towards her. Arely fights for respect in her relationship when her boyfriend visits the house

If you haven’t been watching “The Real World,” here’s a little more about Justin and Dondre that might help put this conversation into the proper perspective:

Justin, 26

Justin is a bold and emerging leader in Atlanta’s Black Community. He is pursuing a master’s degree in African American Studies from Georgia State University, although his life purpose wasn’t always clear. It wasn’t until he was racially profiled by police that he decided to dedicate his life to uplifting the Black community. Justin also faces the challenge of maintaining a long-distance relationship with his long-term girlfriend.

Dondre, 25

Dondre is a staunch, conservative Texan who is confident in expressing himself and his political views. As a pansexual person, Dondre is on a journey of coming out and revealing his sexual orientation to his friends and family. A proud Republican, Dondre believes in the American dream. He is a Trump supporter and an advocate for the second amendment, even after losing a brother to gun violence. Dondre is still discovering what it means to be a Black man in America.

Have you been watching “The Real World” on Facebook Watch? If not, do you think this clip will compel you to tune in?