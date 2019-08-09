“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Can Andrea Make Lamar Stay? [VIDEO]
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Finale Airs TONIGHT!!!
It’s FriYAY! Which means that a brand new episode of “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” is airing tonight — and it’s an extra special one because it’s the season FINALE y’all! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Andrea and Lamar’s turbulent relationship. Check it out below:
YIKES! Definitely looks like Andrea and Lamar aren’t on the same page at all!
Here’s more of what you can expect from the finale:
Michael drops a bombshell & blindsides Sarah. Andrea’s plan backfires & her marriage crumbles. Brittany & Marcelino’s epic battle. Michael surprises Megan, but hides a shocking secret. Scott explodes at Lizzie. Tracie & Clint’s wild Vegas wedding.
WOWSERS! Sounds like this one is one for the “books”. Pun intended.
“Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” “BROKEN BONDS” Airs Friday, August 9th at 9/8C on WE tv.
And no need to fret… “Love After Lockup” Returns with New Couples – Friday, August 16**
