Is BeyBey Having Another Baby??? These Pics Have The Hive Buzzing About Another Carter Child

Beyoncé’s Fans Believe Her IG Photos Signal Another Pregnancy

If Beyoncé decked out in purple, the color of royalty, standing in a garden, often symbolic of fertility, are meant to be a message that she’s with child yet again, then her devoted BeyHive deserves some credit for their interpretive analysis. Bey posted another set of pictures Thursday, some where her midsection seemed to be emphasized and others where she carried a small purple bag covering it, sending some fans into a frenzy that the singer was indeed relaying a message to her faithful fans.

One fan wrote:

I’ve knocked up a lot of women in my life so trust me when I say Bey is pre-ga-nant

Another agreed:

She definitely pregnant you can see it in her face AND them ankles!! Child!!! I’m so ready for y’all world domination!! Have like 10 Carter babies!! 😂😂😫😫👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Yet another fan declared the photo was meant to be a reveal:

This is her pregnancy announcement. Y’all know Bey sneaky af. 😂

Others disagreed though:

These woman had 3 whole babies 3 y’all and she is 37 years old …You really think the only possible way she could have a belly pouch is being pregnant?!?!

If Beyoncé is pregnant, she’ll be 38 when her next child is born. The baby would join big sister Blue Ivy Carter, 7, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter and mark her 4th (and 5th? it could be another set of twins right?) child with husband Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

